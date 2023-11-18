Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Target testing new self-checkout policy

The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.
The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.(Glenn Beltz | Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Attention Target shoppers, you may soon see some changes in the checkout line.

The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.

If shoppers have more than 10 items, then they will need to use the full-service lanes with cashiers.

For now, the company is testing this new policy in a handful of stores.

They say it is designed to shorten wait times and to better understand shoppers’ preferences.

And, while retailers have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses, the company says this was not a factor in testing the new policy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
Massachusetts State Police
Longmeadow woman dead in Mass. Pike crash
According to the Golden Dog Farm’s website, visitors can book the one-hour experience to play...
You can play with a dozen golden retrievers while drinking cider at this farm
A heavy police presence was seen along Buckingham Street in Springfield on November 17. 2023
Police: man injured in shooting on Buckingham Street in Springfield
Police: woman injured in East Longmeadow hit-and-run
Police: woman injured in East Longmeadow hit-and-run

Latest News

Boston Bruins left wing Milan Lucic (17) reaches for the puck in front of San Jose Sharks...
Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the Bruins after an undisclosed incident
FILE - Elon Musk reacts during an in-conversation event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi...
IBM, EU, Disney and others pull ads from Elon Musk’s X as concerns about antisemitism fuel backlash
Fans look up at the Christ the Redeemer statue that is illuminated with a welcome message to...
Taylor Swift postpones Rio show after fan dies during concert
We’re five days away from Thanksgiving and there’s a lot to be thankful for, and some residents...
Hampden D.A., State Police host Thanksgiving food drive to support Mayflower Marathon
A large police presence is seen on Park Street in Easthampton on Saturday afternoon.
Heavy police presence seen on Park Street in Easthampton