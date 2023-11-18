Surprise Squad
Young girl dies after gate falls on her at school

By 13 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - A 9-year-old girl was killed in an accident at an elementary school in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened at Centennial Elementary at about 2:22 p.m.

The girl was helping close a large metal gate when it fell on her, according to the sheriff’s office. She died at a local hospital.

In a letter to parents, the Flowing Wells Unified School District said, “This is a tragic event and we are all grieving.”

The district said counselors will be at the school Monday to support students and staff.

