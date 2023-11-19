Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

5 people displaced following Springfield house fire

An early morning two-alarm fire has destroyed a Springfield home.
An early morning two-alarm fire has destroyed a Springfield home.(Springfield Fire Dept.)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An early morning two-alarm fire has heavily damaged a Springfield home.

Firefighters were called to 65 Edgeland Street around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Five people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
According to the Golden Dog Farm’s website, visitors can book the one-hour experience to play...
You can play with a dozen golden retrievers while drinking cider at this farm
Massachusetts State Police
Longmeadow woman dead in Mass. Pike crash
Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Springfield.
Victim of deadly Springfield shooting identified

Latest News

Annual ‘Ballers Ball’ benefits local athletes
Annual ‘Ballers Ball’ benefits local athletes
Annual ‘Ballers Ball’ benefits local athletes
Annual ‘Ballers Ball’ in Springfield benefits local athletes
Northampton’s ‘Bag Day’ helps promote shopping in city’s downtown
Northampton’s ‘Bag Day’ helps promote shopping in city’s downtown
Volunteers plant over 50 trees across Springfield
Volunteers plant over 50 trees across Springfield