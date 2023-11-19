5 people displaced following Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An early morning two-alarm fire has heavily damaged a Springfield home.

Firefighters were called to 65 Edgeland Street around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Five people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.