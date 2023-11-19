Annual ‘Ballers Ball’ benefits local athletes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The third annual Baller’s Ball was celebrated Saturday evening, benefitting local athletes.

Folks dressed to the nines headed to the Sheraton in downtown Springfield for a cause that’s special to them.

“We are a grassroots organization, based out of Springfield, Mass. that serves youth in sports as a vehicle to connect with our youth,” said Michael Anderson, co-founder and vice president of the organization said.

Springfield Ballers, holding their third annual Ballers Ball, filled with dinner, dancing, and awards.

The money raised from the event goes towards providing youth across western Mass. a chance to get involved in organized sports.

President James Gee says the large fundraiser helps keep the cost of entry to youth leagues low.

“We never want money to be an issue for any kid to play any sports,” Gee said.

But kids get more than playing time on a field or on a court. they get life skills to take with them past the final buzzer.

“Sports provide an outlet for kids’ stress, anxiety, reduce teen pregnancy engagement, and give them something to look forward to every day,” he said.

“It’s about keeping them out of trouble, keeping them engaged in their community and as we now from millions of studies there’s a direct correlation between getting kids involved in sports in their community and their academics,” Anderson explained.

Anderson tells Western Mass News the fundraising goal of the event was $20,000. More information on the organization can be found here.

