Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Hundreds of people come out for Girls on the Run 5K in Springfield

By Wesley Days, Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hundreds got moving on Sunday morning at the Girls on the Run 5K race, the day was full of a lot of emotions and our Western Massachusetts.

Reporter: “What are you gonna say to her when she’s on the front lines and she’s running?”

Eleanor: “Good job!”

It’s mission that starts by putting one foot in front of the other.

Western Mass News was there as runners began their race at Western New England University during the Girls on the Run 5K on Sunday.

We spoke with Ashley Spear, she spoke openly to us about what this means not just for her but every woman and girl watching from the sidelines.

“I have struggled with body image my whole life, always been self-conscious, so just to get out here and try my best and finish always makes me feel good,” expressed Spear.

But runners hitting the pavement wasn’t the only thing filling the roads on campus: inspiration, confidence, and lots of love was felt too.

Nancy Dranka may not have been in the race, but it didn’t stop her from cheering on someone she loves.

“Emmy is my granddaughter and I think through Girls on the Run she’s become more confident and inspired to go farther,” added Dranka. “So, I’m just here to support her because there is girl power after all.”

Many of the girls, like Emmy, ran these long distances thanks in part to their coaches, who for 10 weeks after school met with young ones for an hour and a half to fill their minds and body with the proper attitudes to run their race.

“A lot of the research shows at the age of nine, girls confidence declines rapidly compared to boys and there’s something about being in a space learning these life skills, learning how to be on a team,” noted Alison Berman, Council Director of Girls on the Run Western Massachusetts.

We caught up with two of those runners once they passed that coveted finish line, they even let us in on the secret to running those 3.1 miles.

“You know what pushed me, I looked at Ren and I said ‘Ren, you know what I like to do at the end of a race, she said, what? Sprint! So when we get to the end we’re gonna sprint and that’s exactly what we did,” said Dakota Marie Dinielli, a runner.

Girls on the Run 5K Western Massachusetts are always looking for volunteers here at girls on the run in western Massachusetts, for more details on how you can become a part of the process, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
The Anti-Cruelty Society said Elvis is the only dog that did not find a forever family during...
Animal shelter says Elvis was their only dog not adopted at adoption event
According to the Golden Dog Farm’s website, visitors can book the one-hour experience to play...
You can play with a dozen golden retrievers while drinking cider at this farm
An early morning two-alarm fire has destroyed a Springfield home.
5 people displaced following Springfield house fire

Latest News

An investigation is underway after a bomb threat was made to a synagogue in Hingham on Sunday...
Police: Residents evacuate due to bomb threat at Hingham synagogue
Crews in Springfield are responding to fire near Coomes Street on Sunday morning.
13 displaced, after structure fire on Coomes Street in Springfield
GA1119
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Nov. 19
Crews in Springfield are responding to fire near Coomes Street on Sunday morning.
13 displaced, after structure fire on Coomes Street in Springfield