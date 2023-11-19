Northampton’s ‘Bag Day’ helps promote shopping in city’s downtown

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The annual Bag Day’ took place Saturday in Northampton and it encouraged western Massachusetts residents to shop locally.

We spoke with Kim Perez, an employee at Northampton Wools, who told us how important this event is for shops in the community.

“Bag day started back in the ‘80s or ‘90s...It’s our busiest day of the year here at the shop. We’re so grateful that it brings people out to town. It’s great for the town, it’s great for businesses that participate, and it’s just a really wonderful thing,” Perez explained.

The city of Northampton promoted Saturday’s event by making parking free at meters, kiosks, on-street spaces, and off-street lots.

