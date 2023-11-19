Surprise Squad
13 displaced, after structure fire on Coomes Street in Springfield

Crews in Springfield are responding to fire near Coomes Street on Sunday morning.
By Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield are responding to fire near Coomes Street on Sunday morning.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, firefighters have knocked down the fire but have reported that 13 tenants have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

One of the occupants was injured in the fire and was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Officials also said both fires from this morning are unrelated.

Coomes Street and Leete Streets are closed at this time.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

