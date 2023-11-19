Surprise Squad
Volunteers plant over 50 trees across Springfield

Citizens worked together to plant over 50 new trees across Springfield on Saturday.
By Morgan Briggs and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Citizens worked together to plant over 50 new trees across Springfield on Saturday.

The event took place from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Marshall Roy Park.

We spoke with David Bloniarz, a member of Regreen Springfield, who told us more about the environmentally friendly project. He said that his favorite part about Saturday was working with local residents.

“This is kind of an exciting project for us to bring the community together and go out and actually get their hands dirty...A lot of our volunteers are over the age of 20 to 30 and they’ve never planted a tree, which we hope we can change,” Bloniarz explained.

Regreen’s mission is to eventually plant 3,000 new shade trees around Springfield.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

