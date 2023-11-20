Surprise Squad
25 migrant families to be sheltered at MBTA, DOT headquarters in Boston

By Joe Chaisson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Amid the ongoing migrant crisis in the Bay State. The MBTA, along with MassDOT, will be sheltering up to 25 migrant families at their Boston headquarters.

A state official told Western Mass News the site will only be used in the evening and overnight hours and it is available only to families who are eligible for emergency assistance.

The site is expected to function for roughly two weeks, as it is intended to be a temporary option.

