Cold and Dry Tuesday, then Our Next Storm Arrives with Snow, Rain and Wind

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A cold, dry start to the holiday week with highs only getting into the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon after beginning in the lower 20s.

Strong high pressure moves overhead tonight, keeping our weather dry and cold with lows falling into the teens by morning.

Tuesday begins with good sunshine, so temperatures rebound quickly. However, clouds increase ahead of our next storm system, which should cap highs in the 30s for the hills and low 40s again for most of the valley. Breezes will be light, and precipitation should hold off until after 6pm.

Precipitation arrives Tuesday night and begins as snow across higher elevations and possibly snow or a wintry mix in the valley. Roads could become slick and slushy during the overnight hours, mainly in the hill towns and upper valley. The greater Springfield area likely sees wet roads with little to no accumulation and a quick change to rain. Mixing and snow last through Wednesday morning in the upper valley and low-end hills with a coating to an inch or so, but as much as 3 or 4 inches are likely in the hills of Franklin and Hampshire Counties, especially above 1500ft. Sleet may mix in for a time, then rain takes over Wednesday morning. Rain may fall heavily at times Wednesday morning for most of southern New England into the mid-Atlantic, so be wary if planning to travel.

Gusty wind is also a concern, especially for those traveling via plane. Southeasterly wind increases Tuesday night and peaks Wednesday morning at 10-25mph with gusts to 30-40mph in the hills. Valley gusts likely remain lighter. Gusty wind will be an issue for all airports in the Northeast Wednesday.

Rain showers taper off by the early afternoon Wednesday and we keep dry weather conditions through Thanksgiving Day and Friday. Good sunshine, scattered clouds, seasonable temperatures, and a healthy breeze are on tap both days. A dry front passes Friday and a shot of colder air comes in for the weekend with highs Saturday likely getting stuck in the 30s. With this colder forecast, we are also trending drier for the weekend. There’s a low risk for rain and snow showers late Sunday into Monday, but that’s iffy at this time.

