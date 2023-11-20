‘It’s shocking emotions’: Victim recalls moments from weekend Springfield fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - 18 people have been displaced after a pair of fires broke out just hours apart in Springfield on Sunday. We spoke to one of the victims who was impacted by the fire.

The Judkins family told Western Mass News they’re getting by as best they can just a day after their Edgeland Street home was destroyed, they shared with us how they’re picking up the pieces after this nightmare scenario unfolded just before Thanksgiving.

“It’s shocking emotions, disbelief, I’m thanking God we’re still here and nobody got hurt and we can always rebuild,” expressed Victor Judkins.

Victor Judkins shared his emotions after the unthinkable happened on Sunday morning.

We were able to get a hold of video of Judkins’ Edgeland Street home just as Springfield Fire Department responded to the massive blaze.

Judkins told Western Mass News, he was woken up by his daughter around 1 a.m.

“My daughter, yelled upstairs saying she smelled smoke and I jumped out of bed, ran downstairs looked through the living room window, and saw the porch was all lit up,” added Judkins. “So, I grabbed the fire extinguisher and tried to put it out from the window but it was too strong so we just told everybody to get out.”

Judkins told us his wife, brother and law and daughter got out of the house uninjured. His other daughter thankfully wasn’t home at the time the fire broke out.

The charred frame that remains now signifies a family starting from rock bottom, just before the holidays.

“Just got word today that they are going to tear it down, it’s not safe,” explained Judkins. “We don’t know, it all depends on finances and insurance.”

This wasn’t the only fire call in the city on Sunday.

Hours later just before 9 a.m., crews responded down the road to a Springfield Gardens apartment on Coomes Street.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told Western Mass News, some of the firefighters were called to both scenes.

“We did have the fatigue factor setting in as well,” noted Piemonte. “So, we try to rehab our members as fast as we can, getting them hydrated, keeping them warm and getting them dry gear.”

In total five people on Edgeland Street and 13 people on Coomes Street were displaced. One person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of both fires.

The Red Cross has been called to assist these families and a GoFundMe has been set up for the victims of the Edgeland Street fire, for more information on how you can help, CLICK HERE.

