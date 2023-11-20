Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Jason and Travis Kelce sing a Christmas song for charity

Jason and Travis Kelce recorded a Christmas song for charity. (Credit: Getty Images, A Philly Christmas Special, RAK Studios, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A brotherly duet is shaking up the internet.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recorded a Christmas duet.

The song is part of the annual Christmas album that the Philadelphia Eagles puts out to raise money for charities in the area.

Travis Kelce joined his brother to sing “Fairytale of Philadelphia,” a reimagined version of the 1980 Christmas classic by The Pogues.

Travis Kelce feared the worst.

“I’m gonna get just absolutely butchered,” he said.

And he was by someone who posted, “I’d rather hear a test of the emergency broadcast system on repeat than listen to the Kelce brothers.”

But there were tons of rave reviews including one that asked, “What can’t these brothers do?”

Some suggested the brothers add Taylor Swift to their hit, but she is not making the duet a trio yet.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
An early morning two-alarm fire has destroyed a Springfield home.
5 people displaced following Springfield house fire
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
A large police presence is seen on Park Street in Easthampton on Saturday afternoon.
Heavy police presence seen on Park Street in Easthampton
The shelter shared an update on Facebook, saying Elvis was going home with a local couple,...
Elvis, only dog not adopted at shelter’s adoption event, gets forever home

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to Texas state...
Arguments on putting Trump’s gag order back in place are before an appeals court
File - Sam Altman participates in a discussion during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation...
OpenAI’s new CEO says he’s launching investigation into Sam Altman’s firing
FILE - Recording artist A$AP Rocky attends the premiere of "Stockholm Syndrome," during the...
A$AP Rocky will soon learn if he’s going to trial for charges of shooting at former friend
Health officials said 31 premature babies in “extremely critical condition” were transferred...
Heavy fighting breaks out around another Gaza hospital as babies evacuated to Egypt