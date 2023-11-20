LIA Auto Group donates $10,000 to Food Bank of Western Massachusetts to help end hunger

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Food Bank of Western Mass’ 14th annual march was held on Monday.

The LIA Auto Group joined up with several local leaders on a 43-mile march from Springfield to Greenfield tapping into community led power to end hunger in Western Massachusetts.

This year LIA auto group donated $10,000 to the food bank.

A check presentation took place at Fame Lounge & Eatery in Holyoke.

Western Mass News stopped by the event where we caught up with Andrew Morehouse, the executive director of the Food Bank of Western Mass.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, our goal is to raise $500, 000 the equivalent of 1.5 million meals that we hope to be able to get to people in need,” expressed Morehouse.

This year, food insecurity in Western Massachusetts reached a record high, affecting 41% of households the highest rate of any region in the state. Many families and individuals are facing the impossible choice of paying for food, rent, or medical care.

