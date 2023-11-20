Surprise Squad
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Easthampton, seriously injured

By Jessica Michalski
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A pedestrian struck by a vehicle over the weekend in Easthampton suffered serious injuries, police confirm.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Payson Lane and Park Street.

[RELATED: Heavy police presence seen on Park Street in Easthampton]

According to the Easthampton Police Department emergency personnel responding to the scene rendered aid to the injured pedestrian.

Police have identified that individual as a 66-year-old Easthampton man. They tell us he was transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

“The involved motorist, a 73-year-old Florida man, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation,” Deputy Chief, Dennis Scribner explained to Western Mass News.

Further information about the accident has not been released.

We’re told detectives with the Easthampton Police Department are investigating.

