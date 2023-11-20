Road closed after tractor trailer gets stuck under bridge in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A tractor trailer was stuck under a bridge in Chicopee this morning.

According to Chicopee Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne the incident took place at 1031 Chicopee St around 8 a.m.

The road was closed but has since been reopened.

Odiorne says the truck has been broken in half. Crews had to unload the truck and put the contents in another truck before getting it out from under the bridge.

No injuries have been reported.

Western Mass News will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.