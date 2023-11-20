Surprise Squad
Road closed after tractor trailer gets stuck under bridge in Chicopee

Tractor trailer stuck under bridge.
Tractor trailer stuck under bridge.(Chicopee Police Dept.)
By Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere, Taylor Smith and Jessica Michalski
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A tractor trailer was stuck under a bridge in Chicopee this morning.

According to Chicopee Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne the incident took place at 1031 Chicopee St around 8 a.m.

The road was closed but has since been reopened.

Odiorne says the truck has been broken in half. Crews had to unload the truck and put the contents in another truck before getting it out from under the bridge.

No injuries have been reported.

Western Mass News will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

