Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon begin collecting food donations for those in need

By Matt Price and Taylor Smith
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - This year’s Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon at MGM Springfield is currently underway, as tractor trailers get ready to collect food donations for those in need this holiday season.

This is the second year MGM Springfield has been the location for this well-known event. Before 2022, the drop-off location for donations was just outside the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The effort from the last Mayflower Marathon was their best marathon to date, having three tractor trailers filled and more than $170,000 worth of food and monetary donations to send to Open Pantry here in Springfield.

Western Mass News stopped by The Rock 102 Radio Station a week ago, as the hosts of this marathon, Michael Baxendale and Steve Nagle, discussed how great of a need there is because of an up-and-down economy and with many migrant families sheltered across the commonwealth.

“Now, we’re starting with four (tractor trailers). Hopefully, possibly needing a fifth one… They (MGM) get the word out, they let all the patrons that go into the casino know they’re doing all different kinds of things. That’s really kind of helping us out this year,” Steve Nagle said.

The station will have four tractor trailers ready to accept donations, which they hope to fill a fifth one. They are asking for lots of non-perishables, which can last through the winter months.

Drive up and drop off non-perishable food from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. today through November 22nd, right in front of the south end market.

