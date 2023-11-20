Sneak peek event held for 23rd annual Festival of Trees

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Boys and Girls Club held their sneak peek event Sunday for the 23rd annual Festival of Trees.

Although the event was only open to tree donors and sponsors, the general public will soon be allowed in.

Western Mass News spoke with Stacy Magiera, Festival of Trees chairman, who told us her favorite part about families coming to visit.

“I love watching children come through the front door. When they turn the corner and they come down the hall and they see Santa’s sleigh and all of the Christmas trees lit up and they gasp, that is what it’s about for me. When I see those kids gasp, I love it. That’s so rewarding,” Magiera explained.

The festival officially opens on November 24. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield.

So far, $7,500 has been raised.

