Southampton Police search for larceny suspect

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Southampton seek the public’ help in identifying a larceny suspect.

According to the Southampton Police Department, an individual was involved in a shoplifting incident at County Liquors on November 17.

If you or anyone has any information regarding the individual, you are asked to contact the Southampton Police Department at 413-527-1120 and leave a message for Detective Sergeant David Neal. or Lt. Groeber.

