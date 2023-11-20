Town by Town: Can drive for Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen helps families in need, Marcotte Ford EV unveiling

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Holyoke and Chicopee.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today at Marcotte Ford in Holyoke to unveil their new electric vehicle infrastructure.

Marcotte Ford is the first Ford dealership in Massachusetts and one of the first in New England to complete the installation of two level-2 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

The stations will include two level-3 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations on their campus as part of Ford’s Model E certified elite program.

As part of the ribbon cutting on Monday, the dealership demonstrated the operation of the machines on Ford’s Mustang Mach-e, Ford’s F-150 lightning and ford’s electric transit.

Lastly, Curry Nissan in Chicopee held a can drive for Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen on Monday.

The donating proceeds from every car sold from now until the end of the year to help families in need this holiday season!

