Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Town by Town: Can drive for Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen helps families in need, Marcotte Ford EV unveiling

By Raegan Loughrey, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Holyoke and Chicopee.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today at Marcotte Ford in Holyoke to unveil their new electric vehicle infrastructure.

Marcotte Ford is the first Ford dealership in Massachusetts and one of the first in New England to complete the installation of two level-2 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

The stations will include two level-3 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations on their campus as part of Ford’s Model E certified elite program.

As part of the ribbon cutting on Monday, the dealership demonstrated the operation of the machines on Ford’s Mustang Mach-e, Ford’s F-150 lightning and ford’s electric transit.

Lastly, Curry Nissan in Chicopee held a can drive for Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen on Monday.

The donating proceeds from every car sold from now until the end of the year to help families in need this holiday season!

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
An early morning two-alarm fire has destroyed a Springfield home.
5 people displaced following Springfield house fire
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
A large police presence is seen on Park Street in Easthampton on Saturday afternoon.
Heavy police presence seen on Park Street in Easthampton
Tractor trailer stuck under bridge.
Road closed after tractor trailer gets stuck under bridge in Chicopee

Latest News

Police in Southampton seek the public’ help in identifying a larceny suspect.
Southampton Police search for larceny suspect
Emergency crews in West Springfield are responding to a structure fire on Monday evening.
West Springfield crews respond to structure fire on Elm Avenue
Workers are seen at the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts in Hatfield on April 8, 2022.
LIA Auto Group donates $10,000 to Food Bank of Western Massachusetts to help end hunger
Dry and cold today, but our next storm arrives Tuesday night with rain and snow...
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Easthampton, seriously injured