West Springfield crews respond to structure fire on Elm Avenue

Emergency crews in West Springfield are responding to a structure fire on Monday evening.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in West Springfield are responding to a structure fire on Monday evening.

According to the West Springfield Fire Department, firefighters are on scene and have just knocked down the fire.

Our Western Mass News crews are on scene and they could see the exterior of the home is damaged.

As of right now, there is no word on any injuries.

The public is advised to avoid the area at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

