DPW, electrical crews preparing for messy weather moving into the region

Crews and town officials in Amherst are gearing up for messy weather could impact parts of western Massachusetts into Wednesday.
By Daniel Santiago, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews and town officials in Amherst are gearing up for messy weather could impact parts of western Massachusetts into Wednesday.

Ahead of the weather changing and taking into consideration that we’re only two days away from Thanksgiving and many drivers are expected to hit the roads on Wednesday, Amherst DPW crews are already preparing for any work that may be needed during and after the storm. On Tuesday, our Western Mass News cameras captured the team in action as they loaded trucks with salt. It’s something Amherst DPW Superintendent Guilford Mooring told us is a part of the work plan for this storm.

“So, mostly, we are getting our crews ready. This is the first storm of the year. We have some new employees, so some people are rusty, some people are new, so a little training, a little talking going on. Trucks are ready to go. They’ve all been checked out. For us, it is probably going to be a treating event, where we are just out with the sanders putting salt down. We probably won’t be doing any plowing or anything,” Mooring explained.

With strong winds also expected, National Grid is on high alert for possible outages and has additional crews on standby. That’s the same with Eversource, who told us in a statement, in part: “…We’re closely monitoring weather forecasts and tonight into tomorrow. We have line workers and tree crews on call ready to respond as needed…although Wednesday is a busy travel day, we don’t expect it to cause any delays in our response.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

