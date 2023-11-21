Evergreens from Randall’s Farm can add festive flair to your holiday decor
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - After some winter adventures, holiday shopping, and even tried new recipes in the kitchen, it could be time to spruce up your home and decorate for the season.
However, you don’t need any special skills to add that special touch. Just look to nature to add beauty and fragrance.
Segment sponsored by Randall’s Farm and Greenhouse
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.