Festive cookie recipe to satisfy your sweet tooth

(WGGB/WSHM) - You may need a dessert option for your holiday gathering or a great treat for a cookie swap, so why not try a recipe from a member of our Western Mass News family?

Abbey Carnivale shows us a family favorite that will satisfy your sweet tooth.

Ingredients:

6 eggs

1 ½ cups of sugar

1 cup of melted butter

4 tsp baking powder

3 ½ cups flour

2 tbsp vanilla

½ tsp of anise

Nonstick spray

Powdered sugar

Directions:

Beat eggs and add sugar gradually, then beat mixture until smooth

Mix melted (and cooled) butter, vanilla and anise.

Add flour and baking powder, mix until dough forms.

Grease both sides of pizzelle iron with nonstick spray

Place 1 tbsp of batter on center of pattern.

Close iron and press slowly, be sure to clamp iron shut.

Cook over medium heat for about one minute.

Remove cookie and dust with powdered sugar when cooled.



