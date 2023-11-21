Festive cookie recipe to satisfy your sweet tooth
(WGGB/WSHM) - You may need a dessert option for your holiday gathering or a great treat for a cookie swap, so why not try a recipe from a member of our Western Mass News family?
Abbey Carnivale shows us a family favorite that will satisfy your sweet tooth.
Ingredients:
- 6 eggs
- 1 ½ cups of sugar
- 1 cup of melted butter
- 4 tsp baking powder
- 3 ½ cups flour
- 2 tbsp vanilla
- ½ tsp of anise
- Nonstick spray
- Powdered sugar
Directions:
- Beat eggs and add sugar gradually, then beat mixture until smooth
- Mix melted (and cooled) butter, vanilla and anise.
- Add flour and baking powder, mix until dough forms.
- Grease both sides of pizzelle iron with nonstick spray
- Place 1 tbsp of batter on center of pattern.
- Close iron and press slowly, be sure to clamp iron shut.
- Cook over medium heat for about one minute.
- Remove cookie and dust with powdered sugar when cooled.
