Festive cookie recipe to satisfy your sweet tooth

Abbey Carnivale shows us a family favorite that will satisfy your sweet tooth.
By Western Mass News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - You may need a dessert option for your holiday gathering or a great treat for a cookie swap, so why not try a recipe from a member of our Western Mass News family?

Ingredients:

  • 6 eggs
  • 1 ½ cups of sugar
  • 1 cup of melted butter
  • 4 tsp baking powder
  • 3 ½  cups flour
  • 2 tbsp vanilla
  • ½ tsp of anise
  • Nonstick spray
  • Powdered sugar

Directions:

  • Beat eggs and add sugar gradually, then beat mixture until smooth
  • Mix melted (and cooled) butter, vanilla and anise.
  • Add flour and baking powder, mix until dough forms.
  • Grease both sides of pizzelle iron with nonstick spray
  • Place 1 tbsp of batter on center of pattern.
  • Close iron and press slowly, be sure to clamp iron shut.
  • Cook over medium heat for about one minute.
  • Remove cookie and dust with powdered sugar when cooled.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

