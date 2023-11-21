Gov. Maura Healey joining ‘March Against Hunger’ participants in Deerfield today

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Maura Healey will be participating in the March Against Hunger for The Western Mass Food Bank today.

The March for Hunger is a two-day walk from Springfield to Greenfield in efforts to raising awareness for food insecurity.

Participants will push empty shopping carts while they walk 43 miles.

The event kicked off on Monday where participants marched from Springfield to Northampton. Today they will complete the journey all the way up to Greenfield.

Governor Maura Healey will also be joining in when the pack is stopped at Deerfield Academy this afternoon.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts is hoping to raise 500 thousand dollars this year which is expected to equal 1.5 million meals.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.