Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Gov. Maura Healey joining ‘March Against Hunger’ participants in Deerfield today

By Samantha Galicki and Taylor Smith
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Maura Healey will be participating in the March Against Hunger for The Western Mass Food Bank today.

The March for Hunger is a two-day walk from Springfield to Greenfield in efforts to raising awareness for food insecurity.

Participants will push empty shopping carts while they walk 43 miles.

The event kicked off on Monday where participants marched from Springfield to Northampton. Today they will complete the journey all the way up to Greenfield.

Governor Maura Healey will also be joining in when the pack is stopped at Deerfield Academy this afternoon.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts is hoping to raise 500 thousand dollars this year which is expected to equal 1.5 million meals.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Tractor trailer stuck under bridge.
Road closed after tractor trailer gets stuck under bridge in Chicopee
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Easthampton, seriously injured
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Easthampton, seriously injured
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Emergency crews in West Springfield are responding to a structure fire on Monday evening.
West Springfield crews respond to structure fire on Elm Avenue

Latest News

There's a First Alert for a traffic incident on I-91.
I-91 south in Enfield reopens following closure for crash, vehicle fire
drugs and guns while driving on I-84
Man in custody after drugs and guns found in car during traffic stop in Sturbridge
Just like everything in today’s world, concert ticket prices have sky-rocketed, some well over...
Experts discuss the effects of ‘fun-flation’ leading to skyrocketing concert ticket prices
The Healey-Driscoll Administration awarded ten school districts nearly a half a million dollars...
State-wide initiative to deter hate crimes, funding local schools to reduce incidents of bias