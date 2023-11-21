Grocery stores busy with last-minute holiday shoppers ahead of winter weather

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Many people wait until the last minute to do their Thanksgiving shopping, but with a possible storm on the way, some may want to finish up sooner rather than later.

On Tuesday, Big Y on Cooley Street in Springfield was filled with last-minute shoppers picking up items like cranberry sauce, gravy, and, of course, turkey.

“Thanksgiving is more of a last-minute holiday, people getting their fresh fruits and vegetables for their dinner, fresh turkeys. You don’t want to pick up those items too soon, so definitely Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. We’re out and about getting ready for it,” said Big Y Store Director Tricia Hay.

“I have a checklist of things that I do, so Monday, I do something. Tuesday, I do something, so I always take this week off to prepare for Thanksgiving,” said Yvette Frisby of Springfield.

Western Mass News caught up Frisby while she was checking off items on her holiday shopping list. She told us that on Monday, she did most of her shopping and on Tuesday, she picked up her turkey, which she always orders ahead to make sure it’s fresh for Thanksgiving. Usually, she uses the Wednesday before to pick up her dessert ingredients with her daughter. However, with the possible winter weather Tuesday into Wednesday, she may have to change her plans.

“I might come back tonight then and get the things that I need, thank you for the heads up,” Frisby

Hay told us she expects many shoppers will do the same.

“I’m sure later tonight, we’ll see a little bit more,” Hay noted.

However, storm or no storm, Hay said either way, the supermarket chain will see a lot of business on Wednesday and despite inflation, Frisby told us an uptick in prices is not stopping her from giving her family a traditional Thanksgiving feast.

“I would say the prices are a little bit higher, but as I was shopping, I was just getting the things that I needed, based on the list, but I noticed the prices were higher than in the past,” Frisby noted.

Hay pointed out that Big Y offers $7 off turkeys, hams, or roasts during the holiday season.

