Holiday travel on the roads could become tricky due to approaching storm system

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - While all eyes are on the skies to see what Mother Nature could bring with the approaching storm system, experts told us Tuesday to also watch those roads.

“Say prayers starting right now. I got a direct line to God. Just get me wherever it’s safe to be,” said Jacqueline Perreault

There were high hopes among travelers at Bradley International Airport on Tuesday, 48 hours ahead of Thanksgiving, now that an unexpected twist in weather could prevent some getting off the ground.

“It’s out of my hands. I can’t do anything. I’ve got two pairs of gloves, I’ve got a head warmer, and one other jacket to put underneath here. That’s it. It’s out of my hands,” Perreault added.

Western Mass News spoke with Alisa Sisic, spokesperson for the Connecticut Airport Authority, about the upcoming wet conditions.

“We’re monitoring the weather conditions like everyone else. The good news is here, locally, it’s looking pretty good. I know that we might have some rain, but it should impact our departing here too much,” Sisic said.

While vacationers like Perreault await their fate indoors, others aren’t waiting around. They’re hitting the road and bracing for the possibility of some snow and rain on their journeys

“We expect this to be a really busy Thanksgiving holiday period. It’s going to be the third busiest on record, which is pretty incredible if you think about, considering we’re only three or four years out from the pandemic,” said AAA Northeast spokesperson Mark Schieldrop.

Schieldrop warned drivers to be mindful even before heading out of the driveway.

“When there’s snow on the road or ice or slush or anything along those lines is, we have to reduce those speeds. We have to drive a little slower to ourselves some more time to react if something happens,” Schieldrop explained.

We also couldn’t forget about some other important advice: use your phone as a tool whether flying or driving about road conditions and flight changes.

“At least gives you a little bit more time to find other accommodations or make adjustments, so definitely sign-up for those alerts. You can sign up for text alerts as well. That’s a key thing to remember,” Schieldrop added.

Schieldrop said you have to be mindful of the time. If you’re flying, get to the airport early to give yourself some time to get checked in and settle down before you takeoff.

