I-91 south in Enfield reopens following closure for crash, vehicle fire

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 91 south was closed in Enfield on Tuesday morning because of a crash and vehicle fire.

The state Department of Transportation said the highway was closed between exits 47W and 47E. However, it has since reopened.

The crash was first reported around 6:25 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

There’s no word on a cause.

