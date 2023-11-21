I-91 south in Enfield reopens following closure for crash, vehicle fire
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 91 south was closed in Enfield on Tuesday morning because of a crash and vehicle fire.
The state Department of Transportation said the highway was closed between exits 47W and 47E. However, it has since reopened.
The crash was first reported around 6:25 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
There’s no word on a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 First Alert traffic map here.
