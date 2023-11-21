Surprise Squad
I-91 south in Enfield reopens following closure for crash, vehicle fire

There's a First Alert for a traffic incident on I-91.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 91 south was closed in Enfield on Tuesday morning because of a crash and vehicle fire.

The state Department of Transportation said the highway was closed between exits 47W and 47E. However, it has since reopened.

The crash was first reported around 6:25 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

There’s no word on a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 First Alert traffic map here.

