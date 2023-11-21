Man in custody after drugs and guns found in car during traffic stop in Sturbridge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - State Police in Sturbridge arrested a Brockton man for possession of drugs and guns while driving on I-84 last Monday.

A state trooper was patrolling the highways when he conducted a random check of a minivan’s registration. That’s when the trooper determined the van’s registration had been revoked due to an insurance issue.

After following the car to a nearby gas station off the highway, State and Sturbridge Police confirmed that driver Jeffrey Bien-Aime, 30, also had an active warrant out for his arrest.

Police also found a large amount of suspected marijuana in plain sight in the car as well as two handguns, three loaded magazines, over 40 rounds of ammunition. Bien-Aime was taken into custody and is now facing a slew of additional charges.

