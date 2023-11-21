Surprise Squad
Old Sturbridge Village offers historical look into Christmas traditions

At Old Sturbridge Village, you can take a trip back in time to learn about how some holiday traditions came to be. (Sponsored by Old Sturbridge Village)
By Western Mass News staff
Nov. 21, 2023
(WGGB/WSHM) - If you head a little bit east on the Mass. Pike, you can take a trip back in time to learn about how some holiday traditions came to be.

At Old Sturbridge Village, they’ve transformed their grounds into a Christmas wonderland and celebrate the history of Christmas festivities.

Segment sponsored by Old Sturbridge Village

