Police seize ghost gun on State Street in Springfield

Springfield Police have taken another loaded gun off city streets.
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have taken another loaded gun off city streets.

Police responded to the 300 block of State Street just before 5 p.m. Monday for a report of a crash involving two pedestrians and a disturbance involving a weapon.

Officers said they spoke to one woman who said she was hit by a car and one passenger pointed a gun at her before fleeing.

Police then found 19-year-old Jovanne Torres, who was also allegedly hit by that car and involved in the disturbance.

Officers added that they recovered a loaded large-capacity ghost gun from Torres, who said the driver tried to hit him and caused him to pull out the gun.

Police also recovered a spent shell casing and it was determined Torres fired one shot.

Torres is now facing multiple gun charges.

