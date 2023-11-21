Retailers, shoppers preparing for Black Friday and start of holiday shopping season

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday marks the official start of the holiday shopping season with shelves stocked and sales aplenty. Walmart, a Black Friday staple, gave Western Mass News a glimpse of what’s to come. Jeremy Landry, Springfield’s Walmart store manager, told us that their doors will open at 6 a.m. on Friday.

“For the most part, everybody is here that day. It’s our busiest day of the year…We spread out throughout the day to make sure we keep the place neat, clean, and organized for a great shopping experience,” Landry said.

According to the National Retail Federation, over 130 million Americans are expected to shop over Thanksgiving weekend. Of course, not all of it has to be in-person. Many retailers now offer online shopping options and in-store pickup.

“Because a lot of the event has shifted online presence, most things will be online and there will still be the customers that come in early to get in line and for the whole experience. There should be plenty,” Landry noted.

There will be plenty of people and plenty of savings. In fact, a study by Wallethub showed an average savings amount of 35 percent.

“Electronics and toys are the two most popular items. Also, home appliances are the key items that people will be going for,” Landry added.

Whether it be a new mattress for your home, a video game console for your teenager, or miniature kitchen for the toddler in your life, this weekend should give you a head start.

Landry also told us that even if you aren’t able to make it out for their Black Friday sale, they’ll be holding specials through Christmas.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.