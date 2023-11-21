Surprise Squad
Subpoena announced over Ticketmaster’s Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen ticket debacle

Sen. Richard Blumenthal - WFSB
By Rob Polansky
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers announced a subpoena to Ticketmaster following its recent ticket sales debacle.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, chair of the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, announced the subpoena on Tuesday morning during a news conference in Hartford.

The subpoena was to Live Nation and Ticketmaster for documents related to the company’s ticket pricing, fees, and resale practices.

It followed a months-long, previously-unannounced inquiry launched by subcommittee into Live Nation’s practices after several recent high-profile incidents affecting music fans, including Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen tours.

Ticketmaster had to suspend sales for Swift’s “The Eras Tour” over the summer because of the high demand on its ticketing systems.

