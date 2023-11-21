Surprise Squad
Three Rivers man arrested following Chicopee traffic stop

Chicopee Police arrested man from Three Rivers and seized a gun after stopping what they believed was an attempted car break-in.(Chicopee Police)
By Samantha O'Connor and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police arrested man from Three Rivers and seized a gun after stopping what they believed was an attempted car break-in.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, officers said they reportedly saw a car with its lights off parked in the middle of Taylor Street.

One passenger got out and walked behind a parked car while the driver, identified as 28-year-old Brandon Thompson-Clay, drove slowly down the street.

Believing they were attempting to break into cars, officers stopped them. Police added that Thompson-clay has a invalid paper license and he war arrested.

Upon searching the car, officers found a loaded gun under the driver’s seat, which had been stolen out of Vermont.

Thompson-Clay is now facing several vehicle and weapons charges..

