Town by Town: Cooley Dickinson blood drive, LYA Thanksgiving luncheon

Town by Town took us to Longmeadow and Northampton on Tuesday.
By Addie Patterson and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One local hospital held a blood drive on Tuesday.

A blood mobile was on-site at Cooley-Dickinson Hospital in Northampton from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

In Longmeadow, staff and students at LYA Middle School attended a Thanksgiving luncheon.

it was held from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the school’s campus. Organizers said the event was meant to bring everyone together and focus on what they’re thankful for.

After the luncheon, the school held its first Turkey Bowl football game.

