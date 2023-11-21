Travelers hit the airport with hopes that weather won’t impact holiday plans

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Just two days before Thanksgiving, many travelers headed out on Tuesday for their Thanksgiving flights and they’re also facing weather concerns that could keep them on the ground.

Those once friendly skies could turn unkind just 48 hours from Thanksgiving.

“My parents told me yesterday that my sister’s cooking, then her husband’s family is cooking, so we’re gonna have like two Thanksgivings,” said Jacqueline Perreault.

Perreault is excited for family, food, and some Florida fun.

“It’s gonna be fun. I haven’t seen my parents and they’re 85. It’s a well-deserved vacation,” Perreault added.

However, with snow and rain set to fall soon outside, inside Bradley International Airport, her holiday cheer shifted to fright.

“My flight leaves at 3:03 or something and they’re already saying it’s 45 minutes delayed,” Perreault. “I’ve got everything in case I need to spend the night in the airport.”

Vacationers like Perreault hoped to get to their destinations without too much hassle and it seems their holiday wish could come true.

“We’re monitoring the weather conditions like everyone else. The good news is here, locally, it’s looking pretty good. I know that we might have some rain, but it should impact our departing here too much,” said Connecticut Airport Authority spokesperson Alisa Sisic.

Sisic recommended that passengers stay in constant contact with their airline ahead of takeoff.

“We encourage passengers to always stay in touch with their airline to confirm their flight status before they to come the airport because it’s not the airport that makes the decision to delay or cancel a flight. It’s really an individual airline,” Sisic explained.

It’s advice that Perreault will take. She’s will use her cell phone to stay in the know the before she goes to the Sunshine State.

“I printed out my boarding pass at home and I also have it on my phone in case as a backup. It’s easy and it’s very convenient,” Perreault said.

