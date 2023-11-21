Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Two children struck and killed while walking to school

Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking...
Photo from aerial footage shows the scene where two children were struck by a car while walking to school in Maryland.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By WJLA via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WJLA) - Two children walking to school died after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning.

Officials say the children were hit at an intersection near an elementary school in Riverdale, Maryland.

The children were taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Authorities say the suspected driver is affiliated with the school.

No other details have been released.

Both Riverdale Park Police and Prince George’s County Police are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Tractor trailer stuck under bridge.
Road closed after tractor trailer gets stuck under bridge in Chicopee
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Easthampton, seriously injured
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Easthampton, seriously injured
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Emergency crews in West Springfield are responding to a structure fire on Monday evening.
West Springfield crews respond to structure fire on Elm Avenue

Latest News

FILE - Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year.
Here’s how much Thanksgiving dinner costs this year
Governor Maura Healey will be participating in The March Against Hunger
Gov. Maura Healey joining ‘March Against Hunger’ participants in Deerfield today
Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year.
Thanksgiving dinner costs less this year
FILE - Wayne Brady arrives at GLSEN's Rise Up benefit on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Los...
Wayne Brady involved in car crash, physical fight with allegedly drunken driver, reports say