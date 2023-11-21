Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

Westfield companies offering unique holiday gifts, ways to improve your home

If you’re looking for some unique, local items, two Westfield companies may be able to help. (Sponsored by Ponders Hollow)
By Western Mass News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - If you’re looking for some unique, local items made in western Massachusetts, two Westfield companies may be able to help.

From small to big, like charcuterie boards to add flair to your kitchen, benches and tables, all the way to moulding and flooring, you can tick off your gift list at Mill River Slabworks with some custom-made wood products or visit Ponder’s Hollow if you’re looking to do some home improvement projects.

Sponsored by Ponder’s Hollow

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Tractor trailer stuck under bridge.
Road closed after tractor trailer gets stuck under bridge in Chicopee
Dan's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Snow moves in tonight, then rain and wind
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Easthampton, seriously injured
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Easthampton, seriously injured
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week

Latest News

Mexcalito
Mexcalito Taco Bar offers tasty break from the holiday hustle and bustle
OSV
Old Sturbridge Village offers historical look into Christmas traditions
Pisano dish
Great pasta dish for your holiday table
Evergreens
Evergreens from Randall’s Farm can add festive flair to your holiday decor