Westfield companies offering unique holiday gifts, ways to improve your home

(WGGB/WSHM) - If you’re looking for some unique, local items made in western Massachusetts, two Westfield companies may be able to help.

From small to big, like charcuterie boards to add flair to your kitchen, benches and tables, all the way to moulding and flooring, you can tick off your gift list at Mill River Slabworks with some custom-made wood products or visit Ponder’s Hollow if you’re looking to do some home improvement projects.

Sponsored by Ponder’s Hollow

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.