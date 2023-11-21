Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring

New wintertime experience coming to Silver Bell Farm

The holiday spirit is in full swing after the grounds have been transformed into a winter wonderland. (Segment sponsored by Silver Bell Farm)
By Western Mass News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - At Silver Bell Farm in Monson, the holiday spirit is in full swing after the grounds have been transformed into a winter wonderland.

If you go for a visit, be prepared for a full experience. You can visit with Santa, shop in the gift shop, visit the play area, and this year, there’s a new experience, so bring your comfortable shoes and dress warm.

Segment sponsored by Silver Bell Farm

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Tractor trailer stuck under bridge.
Road closed after tractor trailer gets stuck under bridge in Chicopee
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Easthampton, seriously injured
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Easthampton, seriously injured
A Minnesota woman said she has received more than 100 boxes from Target in nearly a week.
Woman says Target has mistakenly sent her more than 100 packages in nearly a week
Emergency crews in West Springfield are responding to a structure fire on Monday evening.
West Springfield crews respond to structure fire on Elm Avenue

Latest News

Evergreens
Evergreens from Randall’s Farm can add festive flair to your holiday decor
Jelly Belly's
New spa series at Jelly Belly’s Pools and Spas offers year-round relaxation
Air 2
Fly into family fun at the New England Air Museum
Jelly Belly's
New spa series at Jelly Belly’s Pools and Spas offers year-round relaxation