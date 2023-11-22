29th Annual Bright Nights officially kicks off at Forest Park in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 29th season of Bright Nights at Forest Park kicks off on Wednesday night.

The switch was flipped here and it’s looking as festive as ever at Bright Nights inside of Forest Park.

The traditional favorites like Santa’s Magical Forest and Seuss World are back, and Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt told us there are also some new additions that allow visitors to get out of their cars and enjoy the holiday magic through interactive experiences.

“We have activities like nightly from choral groups to different activities coming constantly, and of course the carousel going into the gift shop, two concession stands,” said Judy Matt of Spirit of Springfield.

For those planning ahead, reservations are being accepted for horse-drawn wagon and carriage rides, and dinner with Santa at the Barney Carriage House.

It is roll back night so tickets are only $6, the same price they were when Bright Nights opened 29 years ago. So they are expecting the park to get pretty busy this Wednesday night.

