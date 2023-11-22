Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

29th Annual Bright Nights officially kicks off at Forest Park in Springfield

By Raegan Loughrey, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 29th season of Bright Nights at Forest Park kicks off on Wednesday night.

The switch was flipped here and it’s looking as festive as ever at Bright Nights inside of Forest Park.

The traditional favorites like Santa’s Magical Forest and Seuss World are back, and Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt told us there are also some new additions that allow visitors to get out of their cars and enjoy the holiday magic through interactive experiences.

“We have activities like nightly from choral groups to different activities coming constantly, and of course the carousel going into the gift shop, two concession stands,” said Judy Matt of Spirit of Springfield.

For those planning ahead, reservations are being accepted for horse-drawn wagon and carriage rides, and dinner with Santa at the Barney Carriage House.

It is roll back night so tickets are only $6, the same price they were when Bright Nights opened 29 years ago. So they are expecting the park to get pretty busy this Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Wednesday evening forecast
Dry and chilly tonight. A nice Thanksgiving on the way
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Crews were called to a fire on Center Street in Ludlow on November 22, 2023
Crews battle fire on Center Street in Ludlow
drugs and guns while driving on I-84
Man in custody after drugs and guns found in car during traffic stop in Sturbridge

Latest News

Winter is still a few weeks away, but we’ve already had to deal with some snow. Is it a sign of...
Getting Answers: winter weather outlook
Law enforcement personnel block off the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge border crossing,...
Travelers react to deadly car explosion near U.S.-Canada border
It’s Thanksgiving week and the giving spirit is upon us, but for one teacher in Holyoke, giving...
Surprise Squad honors Holyoke teacher who helps provide everyday supplies to students
The Springfield Rescue Mission served Thanksgiving meals to those in need on Wednesday ahead of...
Springfield Rescue Mission hosts Thanksgiving meal for those in need