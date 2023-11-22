Crews battle fire on Center Street in Ludlow
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Ludlow responded to a fire on Center Street Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were called to the scene around 9:25 a.m.
Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas added that the fire was at a condominium complex.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
