Crews battle fire on Center Street in Ludlow

Crews were called to a fire on Center Street in Ludlow on November 22, 2023
Crews were called to a fire on Center Street in Ludlow on November 22, 2023
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Ludlow responded to a fire on Center Street Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 9:25 a.m.

Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas added that the fire was at a condominium complex.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

