Crews respond to car fire in Bernardston, no injuries reported

3 occupants involved, no injuries reported
By Samantha Galicki and Taylor Smith
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Bernardston Fire Department responded to a car fire in the area of 240 Fox Hill Rd. for a reported motor vehicle fire around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

When they first arrived to the scene the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly put out within a few minutes.

There were 3 people inside the car at the time, but no one was injured.

Crews remained on scene for minor overhaul of the vehicle which was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Western Mass News will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

