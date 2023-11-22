Crews respond to car fire in Bernardston, no injuries reported

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Bernardston Fire Department responded to a car fire in the area of 240 Fox Hill Rd. for a reported motor vehicle fire around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

When they first arrived to the scene the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly put out within a few minutes.

There were 3 people inside the car at the time, but no one was injured.

Crews remained on scene for minor overhaul of the vehicle which was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Western Mass News will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

