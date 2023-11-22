Experts urge safety on the roads as storm system approaches

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With Thanksgiving just two days away and many traveling the roads to reunite with friends and family, driver safety should be top of mind.

On Tuesday night, many communities across western Massachusetts may see their first snowfall of the season and possibly not just snow, but also rain and high winds. Those are weather conditions that the Amherst Department of Public Works is ready for, even with staffing issues.

“We do have some shortages in personnel, but we don’t have enough people to manage the storms this year,” said Amherst DPW Director Guilford Mooring.

Ahead of the weather changing and with a large number of drivers expected to hit the roads on Wednesday, just one day before Thanksgiving, Western Mass News spoke to Stephen Gonneville, the general manager at Interstate Towing. We asked him about the risks of driving through such messy weather and we asked him for his best advice.

“Take your time. Speed is obviously a major issue. Braking, start braking much sooner than you normally would. Bring an extra jacket, some warm clothes, keep it in your car. You never know if you’re going to get stranded on the side of the road. Have some water and some munchies, just something to have with you. You could be stuck on the side of the road for an extended amount of time if we’re very busy,” Gonneville added.

Gonneville told us that the safety of the emergency response crews and towing personnel should also be a top priority for everyone on the roads.

“If you see us out there working, please slow down, move over. Heed the warnings, please. Give us wave because our lives depend on it,” Gonneville noted.

Again, the best advice Gonneville has for drivers: plan your travels ahead of time so you allow for slow driving tonight and tomorrow.

