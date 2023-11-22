Surprise Squad
Getting Answers: winter weather outlook

By Dan Brown, Don Maher, Janna Brown, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario and Ryan Trowbridge
Updated:
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Winter is still a few weeks away, but we’ve already had to deal with some snow. Is it a sign of things to come this winter?

For snow lovers, last year was a letdown. In fact, the last couple of winters seen in greater Springfield have had normal seasonal snowfall. We average just under 50 inches a year. Snow can start early, like the Halloween snowstorm of 2011, which knocked out power in the area for over a week. Ironically, that was the biggest snowstorm of the season.

During the winter of 2016-2017, we averaged nearly 70 inches of snow, so we know winter can vary greatly. The question everyone has on their mind this time of year is what will this winter be like? Will it feature tons of snow and cold or will it be a repeat of the last couple of winters?

As we head into the upcoming winter, it looks like we are entering an El Nino pattern. What is El Nino? Normally, trade winds, which blow east to west, push warm surface waters towards Asia. However, with an El Nino, trade winds weaken and push warmer water off the coast of South America. The warmer waters cause the Pacific jet stream to move south. That causes the northern United States and Canada to become drier and warmer. The southeast is wetter with possible flooding. Storms often move up the coast during an El Nino winter and the eastern seaboard can see above normal precipitation and drier conditions can be seen in the Midwest, but what does it mean for us?

This winter will feature a strong to very strong El Nino, which doesn’t mean a ton of snow for New England. Actually, looking back at our history, strong to very strong El Nino years tend to produce slightly lower than normal amounts of snow. This year may end up similar with snow totals with between 30 to 40 inches for the valley and 50 to 70 inches in the hills and Berkshires, where these locations normally can expect about 80 inches.

El Nino years also produce above normal temperatures for New England. It’s looking likely that, over the course of the season, our temperatures will again trend above normal. After a cold end to November, December may feature above normal temperatures with below normal snowfall. January will still feature its bouts of cold and snow, but we likely see near normal temperatures with slightly below normal snowfall.

This winter may be ‘backloaded’, meaning the best shot at cold and snow will come in February and March, so let’s plan on a slightly milder than normal winter with slightly below normal snowfall.

However, remember, take it with a grain of salt. Mother Nature is always ready to throw us a curve ball.

