Hampshire County residents hit the road early for Thanksgiving

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Many people in western Massachusetts looked to hit the road a little early this holiday weekend, which included those who traveled Route 9 in the Hadley and Amherst area Wednesday morning. Despite the snowy and rainy weather, Amherst resident Brandon Wendolowski told Western Mass News that his plans were not delayed.

“Once we get out of work, we’ll just be hitting the road from there and kind of moving along. So far, so good,” Wendolowski said.

As the morning moved along, we witnessed some plows going up and down the road, looking to make sure it was clear for drivers. According to MassDOT, about 400 pieces of equipment were deployed in storm operations as wet conditions, including freezing rain, swept through the area. Michael Barbieri of Belchertown told us the roads were not that bad and will be traveling on Thursday.

“I’m used to driving in this. I usually do snow removal and stuff like that, too. It’s all about just taking it easy and just backing it down,” Barbieri noted.

Barbieri is planning to see some family in West Springfield, which is about 20 minutes south down I-91. No matter where you are going, Barbieri said you should have tools with you in case of an emergency.

“Make sure your vehicle is in good shape, make sure you have air in your tires, make sure you got all of your safety gear, and God forbid something happens on the side of the road...just take your time,” Barbieri added.

Wendolowski, who is seeing family in New Salem, said everyone should be patient.

“It’s the best you can do because other than that, you’re just setting yourself up for trouble if you’re going to try to push it. You’re going to get there. Just have to be patient with everybody else,” Wendolowski said.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.