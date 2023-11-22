Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Hampshire County residents hit the road early for Thanksgiving

Many people in western Massachusetts looked to hit the road a little early this holiday...
Many people in western Massachusetts looked to hit the road a little early this holiday weekend, which included those who traveled Route 9 in the Hadley and Amherst area Wednesday morning.(IIHS | MGN)
By Matt Price, Photojournalist: Rich Crane and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Many people in western Massachusetts looked to hit the road a little early this holiday weekend, which included those who traveled Route 9 in the Hadley and Amherst area Wednesday morning. Despite the snowy and rainy weather, Amherst resident Brandon Wendolowski told Western Mass News that his plans were not delayed.

“Once we get out of work, we’ll just be hitting the road from there and kind of moving along. So far, so good,” Wendolowski said.

As the morning moved along, we witnessed some plows going up and down the road, looking to make sure it was clear for drivers. According to MassDOT, about 400 pieces of equipment were deployed in storm operations as wet conditions, including freezing rain, swept through the area. Michael Barbieri of Belchertown told us the roads were not that bad and will be traveling on Thursday.

“I’m used to driving in this. I usually do snow removal and stuff like that, too. It’s all about just taking it easy and just backing it down,” Barbieri noted.

Barbieri is planning to see some family in West Springfield, which is about 20 minutes south down I-91. No matter where you are going, Barbieri said you should have tools with you in case of an emergency.

“Make sure your vehicle is in good shape, make sure you have air in your tires, make sure you got all of your safety gear, and God forbid something happens on the side of the road...just take your time,” Barbieri added.

Wendolowski, who is seeing family in New Salem, said everyone should be patient.

“It’s the best you can do because other than that, you’re just setting yourself up for trouble if you’re going to try to push it. You’re going to get there. Just have to be patient with everybody else,” Wendolowski said.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Dry and chilly tonight. A nice Thanksgiving on the way
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
drugs and guns while driving on I-84
Man in custody after drugs and guns found in car during traffic stop in Sturbridge
Tractor trailer stuck under bridge.
Road closed after tractor trailer gets stuck under bridge in Chicopee

Latest News

As Thanksgiving approaches, some local travelers pushed their luck and flew out of Bradley...
Travelers flock to Bradley Airport for Thanksgiving holiday flights
Wednesday was the last day to donate non-perishable food items to Rock102′s Mayflower Marathon,...
Rock102′s Mayflower Marathon sees record-breaking 30th year
Crews were called to a fire on Center Street in Ludlow on November 22, 2023
Crews battle fire on Center Street in Ludlow
John Seeley of Springfield, MA posed as a construction worker to steal copper wiring from CT...
Troopers: Man dressed as construction worker to steal copper wire from highway light poles