Preparing for busy holiday air travel ahead of Thanksgiving

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT. (WGGB/WSHM) - With just 24 hours to go before Thanksgiving, millions of Americans are expected to be traveling for the holiday this year.

The Connecticut Airport Authority anticipates more than 90 thousand passengers will make their way to Bradley International Airport within the 10-day holiday period, which runs from November 17th through November 26th.

The airport expects to reach peak hours twice today. Once between the hours of 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. and again from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Weather conditions will hopefully have little to no impact on takeoff time. C.A.A marketing manager Alisa Sisic spoke to Western Mass News about how travelers should still check in before heading out.

“We’re monitoring the weather conditions like everyone else. The good news is here, locally, it’s looking pretty good. I know that we might have some rain, but it should impact our departing here too much… We encourage passengers to always stay in touch with their airline to confirm their flight status before they to come the airport, because it’s not the airport that makes the decision to delay or cancel a flight. It’s really an individual airline,” Sisic explains.

Western Mass News also spoke to Mark Schieldrop, a spokesperson with Triple A. He encourages travelers to download a flights app to help you stay in the know before you go!

”At least, gives you a little bit more time to find other accommodations or make adjustments, so definitely sign up for those alerts, you can sign up for text alerts as well, that’s a key thing to remember,” he said.

It is being encouraged to give yourself at least 3 hours to get checked in before your flight if you’re going to be traveling during peak hours.

