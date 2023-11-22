Rock102′s Mayflower Marathon sees record-breaking 30th year

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday was the last day to donate non-perishable food items to Rock102′s Mayflower Marathon, but the record-breaking week isn’t quite over yet.

“When push comes to shove, the Springfield community always rises to the occasion,” said Rock102′s Mike Baxendale.

“What a wonderful time to be outside in the rain. This is our third day of another record year at the Mayflower Marathon,” said MGM Springfield President Chris Kelley.

On Wednesday, community volunteers, MGM Springfield staff, and the Rock102 team worked tirelessly to finish packing up the sixth truck full of non- perishables. Once the items were packed tightly, the 18-wheelers headed to the Open Pantry in Springfield to drop-off a record number of food donations.

“I am absolutely overwhelmed and, you know, it’s hard not to break a tear in the eye just the overwhelming generosity of folks that listen to us,” said Rock102′s Steve Nagle.

As of Wednesday morning, the total monetary donations were over $217,000 and counting. That included a surprise check of $5,000 that MGM Springfield donated to the marathon. However, the total tally will climb with Wednesday’s Thunderbirds game and online donations open throughout the rest of the week.

The marathon’s food collections have doubled. Last year, there were three truckloads and this year, six entire 18-wheelers full of non-perishables went to the Open Pantry. Last year, they raked in $179,000. So far, in 2023, they have already collected $40,000 more dollars in donations. With about 40 percent of families dealing with food insecurity in western Massachusetts, the Open Pantry told us how much the communities’ generosity means to them and to those in need.

“Oh, its huge because all of the food here can usually last us last year. It probably lasted us nine months, maybe longer, because what we do is we take the food here and we use it to supplement our other sources, so it gives us the opportunity to provide food to people dealing with food insecurity,” said Michael Akers, emergency food program director with the Open Pantry.

You can CLICK HERE if you would like to make a monetary donation to the Mayflower Marathon.

