Springfield man arrested for posing as a D.O.T worker in Connecticut

A Springfield man was arrested for posing as a D.O.T worker across the border in Connecticut. He was seen wearing a reflective vest putting copper wires into the bed of his truck.
By Samantha Galicki and Taylor Smith
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, CT. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was arrested for posing as a D.O.T worker across the border in Connecticut.

On Monday, Connecticut State Police were called to investigate a suspicious car parked on the shoulder of 384 in Manchester. When they arrived, they saw 49-year-old John Seeley of Springfield wearing a reflective vest putting copper wires into the bed of his truck.

Seeley explained to troopers that he was a sub-contractor for Connecticut D.O.T and had been hired to work in that area. However, Seeley was not able to provide any documentation or information to verify his assignment.

A D.O.T supervisor arrived on scene and confirmed that Seeley had not been hired to work and that several light poles had damage or missing wires.

According to police, Seeley damaged state property to illegally remove copper wiring. He was taken into custody and faces several scam and criminal mischief charges.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

