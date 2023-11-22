Springfield Rescue Mission hosts Thanksgiving meal for those in need

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Rescue Mission served Thanksgiving meals to those in need on Wednesday ahead of the holiday on Thursday.

“It’s just awesome to rub shoulders with these folks and let them know that they’re loved and cared for,” said Springfield Rescue Mission CEO and Executive Director Kevin Ramsdell.

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a busy day for the Springfield Rescue Mission as they served up holiday meals for hundreds in need, whether gathered together for the banquet or picking up meals in the drive-through service, or getting their meal delivered. Ramsdell told Western Mass News that they couldn’t do it without the many donors and volunteers who support this project year-after-year.

“It’s a community outreach…It comes from a variety of folks, other like-minded agencies, the food banks, and so on that have helped supply us, the churches, the turkey donations. We can’t thank them enough for the support of what we’re doing here at the Springfield Rescue Mission,” Ramsdell explained.

Ramsdell said they’re seeing an uptick in demand each year with more homelessness and food insecurity. The need also doesn’t stop after Thanksgiving. The rescue mission works to fill the need all year long.

“If you want to help, think about the upcoming holidays, Christmastime…We’re looking to put on a traditional Christmas dinner for the homeless again. We’re anticipating anywhere from between 800 to 1,200 meals that will go out of here that day,” Ramsdell noted.

Ramsdell said they serve breakfast and dinner on Christmas day and will be collecting presents to give out to the children who come in that day and to share the goodwill.

“We use what we can here, but we also contribute to other like-minded agencies out there in the community, again, to meet the greater need because we know we can’t meet all the needs ourself,” Ramsdell added.

The rescue mission is continually accepting donations... From food items like bread, cheese and meats ... To personal care and toiletries to help meet the ongoing demand.

