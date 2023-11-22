Surprise Squad honors Holyoke teacher who helps provide everyday supplies to students

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s Thanksgiving week and the giving spirit is upon us, but for one teacher in Holyoke, giving back to others is something she does year-round. Teacher Allison Gonzalez works to provide everyday supplies to students, but as the need for supplies grows, so does her budget, so the Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad stepped in to help and Gonzalez certainly wasn’t expecting it.

The students at the Dr. Marcella R. Kelly School in Holyoke feel extra thankful this Thanksgiving season and that’s thanks to Gonzalez. She has been working as an educator at the elementary school for seven years, beginning as a paraprofessional, and is now in her second year as a full-time teacher. However, over the past two years, she also opened up the comfort closet, which is a place students can go for everyday supplies with no questions asked and at no cost to them.

“The comfort closet has been something that she has been working on over the past couple years and it has been helping her with her students build relationships with them and help them feel comfortable at school. If they are comfortable at school, then they are going to engage in learning more and that’s what we want,” said Kelly School Principal Aaron Morris.

Gonzalez’s efforts to help out her students are not going unnoticed. That’s why Morris, teachers, and students, even Gonzalez’s husband wanted to surprise her and say thank you for all she does.

“We are really excited to have this happen today. Allison is a great asset to our community, so we’re really excited for that. I think she’s going to be surprised. I hope she is surprised,” Morris added.

From feminine products to hair elastics to deodorant and soap, Gonzalez has been funding the comfort closet out of her own pocket along with some help from the community, her family, and friends. However, thanks to the Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad, that closet just got a bit more full.

“This is amazing. We needed to refill it anyway, so this is perfect timing,” Gonzalez said.

“On behalf of Western Mass News and the Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers, we would like to present you with a check for $500 to you to do whatever you’d like with, to spoil yourself like you spoil the kids with resources that go to school here,” said Carla Cosenzi, president of Country Hyundai.

“…And on behalf of the Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers, we want to give the school $400 to spend how they wish, but hopefully, they want to spend it to help you fill up your comfort closet,” added Gary Rome, president of Gary Rome Hyundai.

“Thank you so much for helping me get back to all of these kids who are so deserving,” Gonzalez said. “I wanted to make sure all of the girls had supplies that they needed like toothbrushes, brushes, hair products, anything that is a daily need that they need that they are not getting at home. They come in, they don’t have to ask for anything. They know where it is and then just go and grab it and go.”

Gonzalez was overwhelmed with gratitude for the support and said everything she does is for her students.

“It feels like home, anything I can do. They’re like my kids the entire school. I just want to be here for them in any way that I can,” Gonzalez explained.

It was her husband that kept this difficult secret for over a month after submitting the nomination.

“I’m so happy for her. I’m rooting for her. I’m her number one fan, so I’m glad,” said Fabian Gonzalez. “She cares deeply. She puts in a lot of time at home.”

All that time she puts in at home is matched in the classroom.

“She is always willing to go above and beyond and make sure that they feel comfortable whether it’s at recess or in the community. She is always willing to come in and help the students and make sure that they feel loved and supported,” said Stephanie Michon, a teacher at Kelly School.

That love and support was certainly felt in the packed Kelly School cafeteria.

“For her to see such a need in the community and at her school and to use all of her personal resources, Amazon gift wish list, have her family and friends donate, so she could provide all of the resources that the kids need at school that they might not get at home or that they need throughout the day or throughout the school year, I think it’s just amazing,” Cosenzi added.

“Everything she does for her kids with her comfort closet and just trying to give the kids some support and give them some training and help them with what they might not get at home, she is amazing. We’re so glad that we can do this,” Rome noted.

“The kids were super pumped and you can tell her…I love her. She’s done an amazing job at the school and the comfort closet she has is above and beyond,” said Traci D’Agostino, sales consultant at Balise Hyundai.

