Travelers flock to Bradley Airport for Thanksgiving holiday flights

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - As Thanksgiving approaches, some local travelers pushed their luck and flew out of Bradley International Airport with moments to spare.

It was many vacationer’s final opportunity to get to the Thanksgiving table on time and for many heading out of Bradley on Wednesday, they may have gotten an early holiday surprise.

“Oh for goodness sake, I’ve been up since 1 a.m., expecting to be here for two hours, and so I’m here. I have nothing else today do, so I may as well be on TV,” said Liz Rose.

Less than 24 hours to go before we start giving thanks, some last-minute travelers already have something to be grateful for ahead of Thanksgiving: an airport without too many lines. Rose was on her way to California and she did everything officials said - got there early, checked in, and stayed in contact with your airline - but she said that early morning routine may have been a little too much.

“It’s been a walk in the park. I am shocked. Usually, I fly frequently and this is the least amount of traffic I’ve ever endeavored and I got my butt here super early for nothing, so I’m having some nice Dunkin’ Donuts, pumpkin spice, and keeping it spicy until I fly out,” Rose added.

Western Mass News heard from the Connecticut Airport Authority on the lack of an airport traffic jam just a day before the holiday. CAA spokesperson Brian Spyros told us to still get here with some time to spare, just in case any line congestion starts.

“So here at Bradley, the rule of thumb we always go by is give yourself at least 90 minutes. That gives you time to get-in, get checked-in, get through security, get down to your gate,” Spyros explained. “You wanna give yourself extra time so you’re not rushing and you get to the gate with enough time before your flight.”

Colorado native Laura Morris hoped for the best as she prepared to head home for the holiday.

“My cousin said this airport is pretty small. I’ve never been to this airport, so I’m hoping it’s as small as he says it is,” Morris noted.

Even though, all eyes were on the skies ahead of Thanksgiving. Just be on the lookout since flying home after your feast could also pose a problem.

“You wanna make sure that you’re checking that your flight is on time. Understand that the weather over the weekend when everyone is going to be coming back could be bad in other parts of the country, which could prompt delays or cancellations from the airline,” said traveler Brian Barrios.

The CAA anticipated that more than 90,000 travelers could make their way through these airport terminals again after the Thanksgiving holiday is over.

