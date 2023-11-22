Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Travelers flock to Bradley Airport for Thanksgiving holiday flights

As Thanksgiving approaches, some local travelers pushed their luck and flew out of Bradley...
As Thanksgiving approaches, some local travelers pushed their luck and flew out of Bradley International Airport with moments to spare.
By Wesley Days and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - As Thanksgiving approaches, some local travelers pushed their luck and flew out of Bradley International Airport with moments to spare.

It was many vacationer’s final opportunity to get to the Thanksgiving table on time and for many heading out of Bradley on Wednesday, they may have gotten an early holiday surprise.

“Oh for goodness sake, I’ve been up since 1 a.m., expecting to be here for two hours, and so I’m here. I have nothing else today do, so I may as well be on TV,” said Liz Rose.

Less than 24 hours to go before we start giving thanks, some last-minute travelers already have something to be grateful for ahead of Thanksgiving: an airport without too many lines. Rose was on her way to California and she did everything officials said - got there early, checked in, and stayed in contact with your airline - but she said that early morning routine may have been a little too much.

“It’s been a walk in the park. I am shocked. Usually, I fly frequently and this is the least amount of traffic I’ve ever endeavored and I got my butt here super early for nothing, so I’m having some nice Dunkin’ Donuts, pumpkin spice, and keeping it spicy until I fly out,” Rose added.

Western Mass News heard from the Connecticut Airport Authority on the lack of an airport traffic jam just a day before the holiday. CAA spokesperson Brian Spyros told us to still get here with some time to spare, just in case any line congestion starts.

“So here at Bradley, the rule of thumb we always go by is give yourself at least 90 minutes. That gives you time to get-in, get checked-in, get through security, get down to your gate,” Spyros explained. “You wanna give yourself extra time so you’re not rushing and you get to the gate with enough time before your flight.”

Colorado native Laura Morris hoped for the best as she prepared to head home for the holiday.

“My cousin said this airport is pretty small. I’ve never been to this airport, so I’m hoping it’s as small as he says it is,” Morris noted.

Even though, all eyes were on the skies ahead of Thanksgiving. Just be on the lookout since flying home after your feast could also pose a problem.

“You wanna make sure that you’re checking that your flight is on time. Understand that the weather over the weekend when everyone is going to be coming back could be bad in other parts of the country, which could prompt delays or cancellations from the airline,” said traveler Brian Barrios.

The CAA anticipated that more than 90,000 travelers could make their way through these airport terminals again after the Thanksgiving holiday is over.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Mainly cloudy and chilly tonight. A nice Thanksgiving on the way
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
drugs and guns while driving on I-84
Man in custody after drugs and guns found in car during traffic stop in Sturbridge
Tractor trailer stuck under bridge.
Road closed after tractor trailer gets stuck under bridge in Chicopee

Latest News

Many people in western Massachusetts looked to hit the road a little early this holiday...
Hampshire County residents hit the road early for Thanksgiving
Wednesday was the last day to donate non-perishable food items to Rock102′s Mayflower Marathon,...
Rock102′s Mayflower Marathon sees record-breaking 30th year
Crews were called to a fire on Center Street in Ludlow on November 22, 2023
Crews battle fire on Center Street in Ludlow
John Seeley of Springfield, MA posed as a construction worker to steal copper wiring from CT...
Troopers: Man dressed as construction worker to steal copper wire from highway light poles